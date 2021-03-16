AsiaEuropeOffshore

Shell looks to sell interest in Malaysian offshore blocks

Shell Malaysia has announced that it has decided to explore its options to divest its non-operated interests in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR and the SK 307 PSC.

The assets are located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, and are operated by Petronas.

Shell said the decision is in line with its strategy for its upstream business to become more focused and to increase its resilience and competitiveness.

“Malaysia remains an important country to the Shell Group with a continued strong presence in its upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream and business operations sectors,” Shell said.

