Shell places 10 MR tankers in Signal Maritime pool

Shell Tankers is placing 10 medium-range product tankers in the Signal Maritime MR pool launched in May this year.

Shell and Signal have also agreed to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction initiatives. The partnership comes after Shell became an early adopter of the Signal Ocean platform in product tankers.

Signal said it is in talks about further expansion of the pool, following the initial launch with vessels from Astra Shipmanagement and Signal.

“The MR pool has been a natural expansion step for Signal Maritime, following the successful establishment of the company’s aframax pool, which has been running since 2018,” the company said.

The two partners expect digital technology to help improve commercial results through the MR pool structure and potential synergies in other tanker segments.

