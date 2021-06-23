Siem Offshore awarded OSCV contract off Norway

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has secured a new contract with an undisclosed client for its offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Day .

The 2013-built vessel will carry out cable laying activities on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2022 for a period potentially reaching up to 150 days.

“It is the first ever contract between the parties, and it is highly satisfactory to see the trust placed in Siem Offshore to undertake this work, as well as the flexibility of the vessel being further reflected,” the company said. No further details have been disclosed.

Siem Offshore serves the offshore renewables industry with five OSCVs.