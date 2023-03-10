Siem Offshore fixes AHTS to Helix for offshore wind work in Taiwan

Norwegian offshore vessel player Siem Offshore has been awarded a medium-term contract by Helix Energy Solutions’ marine contracting business unit Helix Robotics Solutions for the 2010-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Siem Topaz .

The 4,250 dwt vessel, which previously worked in Australian waters, will be employed for a project within the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

The new fixture starts in March and should secure utilisation of the AHTS for a firm period reaching into the fourth quarter of 2023.

Siem Offshore did not disclose the financial terms surrounding the deal. The Cayman Islands-incorporated firm, with its main offices in Kristiansand, Norway, sports a fleet of 28 vessels, including some that are partly owned.