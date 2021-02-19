Siem Offshore secures OCV contract for offshore wind project

Siem Offshore has secured a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for the deployment of its offshore construction vessel Siem Barracuda for an offshore wind project in the Far East.

The contract is for a minimum period of 100 days.

“Siem Offshore continues its strong commitment to the renewable energy segment and it is highly satisfactory to experience that our presence in the mature offshore wind markets elsewhere in the world now results in our organization being a preferred partner for our clients globally,” Siem Offshore said in a release.