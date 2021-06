Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has won a contract for its 2009-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado for work in Guyana.

The contract with unidentified charterers is for 55 days firm plus options, as well as mobilisation and demobilisation fees.

The work scope will consist of fibre-optic cable lay, support and hook-up.

Siem Offshore said the vessel will commence mobilisation later this summer.