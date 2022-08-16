AsiaBunkeringEnvironment

Singapore project to develop ammonia bunkering vessel

Southeast Asian shipbuilder PaxOcean Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based bunker vessel operator Hong Lam Marine and classification society Bureau Veritas to jointly develop an ammonia bunker vessel design.

David Barrow, vice president, South Asia zone of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “Ammonia has great potential as a zero-carbon marine fuel and can play a significant role to help shipping reach its decarbonisation goals, but to fulfil this potential, more work is needed to overcome the safety and operational challenges. These challenges can be overcome through cross-industry collaboration.”

There are a host of ongoing initiatives in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, to develop ammonia fuel lines for shipping with many owners now actively studying making the possibility of making their first ammonia-fuelled ship orders.

