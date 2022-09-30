Singapore’s Sentek Marine charged for buying $56m worth of stolen marine gasoil

Singapore’s bunker supplier Sentek Marine & Trading was charged in court with acquiring marine gasoil that was embezzled from Shell’s facility in Pulau Bukom.

Sentek is facing 42 charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act for acquiring property that it knew was another person’s benefit from criminal conduct.

The company allegedly received 118,131 metric tonnes of stolen marine gasoil on its vessels between August 2014 and January 2018 worth more than $56m.

If convicted, Sentek who denied all charges and intends to claim trial could be fined up to $1m for each charge it faces or twice the value of the property in respect of which the offense was committed.

In August this year, Sentek managing director Pai Keng Pheng was also charged with 42 offenses under the same Act and additionally faces 30 charges for corruption.