SinoOcean to convert idle drilling rigs for offshore wind turbine installation

SinoOcean, the idle offshore assets management platform set up by major Chinese state-run offshore builders, has entered into an agreement with Power Construction Corporation of China for the bareboat charter of two jackup rigs and three AHTS vessels for offshore wind farm installation operations.

As part of the agreement, SinoOcean will convert the two jackup rigs into wind turbine installation platforms, which will be used for wind farm development in Yangjiang, Guangdong province.

The conversion project is the first of its kind in China.

Since establishment in 2019, SinoOcean has sold and chartered out a series of offshore assets including drilling rigs and OSVs.