SITC books two more boxships at Dae Sun

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 22, 2021
Chinese boxship operator SITC has placed an order at South Korean yard, Dae Sun Shipbuilding, for two additional 1,023 teu container vessels.

The two boxship newbuilds are optional vessels the Hong Kong-listed SITC could take as part of the earlier signed $153.6m deal for eight ships scheduled for delivery between January and December 2023.

Delivery of the two additional vessels, worth $38.4m, is expected to be between February and April 2024.

SITC has been expanding its fleet lately, taking the number of ordered vessels to 30, including this latest option exercised at Dae Sun. Earlier this year, the company signed up for eight boxships at compatriot shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

VesselsValue data shows SITC owns a fleet of 81 ships, excluding those currently on order.

