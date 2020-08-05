SK Shipping acquires Sinokor VLCC quartet

South Korean owner SK Shipping has taken over four VLCCs from compatriot owner Sinokor in an enbloc deal.

Multiple shipbroking houses report that Sinokor has sold four VLCCs, the 2020-built V. Prosperity and 2019-built V. Advance, V. Harmony and V. Glory, with Intermodal identifiying the buyer as SK Shipping.

The price for each vessel is $90m, and the deal also includes a 10-year charter contract with South Korean oil company GS Caltex at a rate of $30,000 per day.

If confirmed, the acquisition will expand SK Shipping’s VLCC fleet to 24 vessels with an additional two VLCCs under construction at Hyundai Samho.