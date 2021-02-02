AsiaShipyardsTankers

SK Shipping orders DSME VLCCs

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
SK Shipping

SK Shipping is being tipped by multiple broking outfits as bagging early delivery slots at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for a number of VLCCs.

The South Korean owner is believed to have ordered two firm 300,000 dwt VLCCs for delivery late next year. The contract comes with options for two more vessels. Prices reported for the scrubber-fitted ships are $87.5m per unit.

SK Shipping’s fleet today numbers 60 made up of 33 tankers, 11 dry bulk carriers nine LNG carriers and seven LPG carriers according to VesselsValue.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button