SK Shipping orders DSME VLCCs

SK Shipping is being tipped by multiple broking outfits as bagging early delivery slots at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for a number of VLCCs.

The South Korean owner is believed to have ordered two firm 300,000 dwt VLCCs for delivery late next year. The contract comes with options for two more vessels. Prices reported for the scrubber-fitted ships are $87.5m per unit.

SK Shipping’s fleet today numbers 60 made up of 33 tankers, 11 dry bulk carriers nine LNG carriers and seven LPG carriers according to VesselsValue.