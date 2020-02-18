Skansi Offshore scores new PSV contracts with Equinor

February 19th, 2020

Faroe Islands-based offshore vessel owner Skansi Offshore has been awarded contracts by Equinor Energy for two of its platform supply vessels.

2012-built Torsborg and 2011-built Saeborg have been contracted by Equinor for a period of eight months, commencing in March/April 2020 in direct continuation of their current contracts. The new contracts include four additional options of two months each.

Skansi Offshore has a fleet of five PSVs in total.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

