Skansi Offshore scores new PSV contracts with Equinor February 19th, 2020 Grant Rowles

Faroe Islands-based offshore vessel owner Skansi Offshore has been awarded contracts by Equinor Energy for two of its platform supply vessels.

2012-built Torsborg and 2011-built Saeborg have been contracted by Equinor for a period of eight months, commencing in March/April 2020 in direct continuation of their current contracts. The new contracts include four additional options of two months each.

Skansi Offshore has a fleet of five PSVs in total.