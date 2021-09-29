Solstad and Eidesvik secure PSV charters with Aker BP

Norwegian vessel owners Solstad and Eidesvik Offshore have been awarded long-term charter contracts by Aker BP for their platform supply vessels.

Solstad has entered into a new contract for the 2012-built PSV Far Solitaire. The contract has a firm term of three years with six yearly options. The charter will commence in direct continuation of the current contract, keeping the vessel fully utilised until 4Q 2024. The PSV has worked for Aker BP since 2018 and will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system.

Meanwhile, Eidesvik has secured a three-year time charter for the 2009-built PSV Viking Lady, equipped with hybrid battery technology. The contract will commence in January 2022 and Aker BP has been granted options for further extensions.

Both shipowners have agreed with Aker BP to work on various solutions for converting ships and make them as climate and environmentally friendly.