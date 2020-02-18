Solstad and SFL terminate charter contracts for AHTS trio to be sold off

February 19th, 2020

Norway’s Solstad Offshore and John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation have agreed to terminate the bareboat charter agreements for AHTS vessels Sea Cheetah, Sea Jaguar and Sea Leopard in order for SFL to offload the vessels.

The three vessels have been laid up since 2016, and will now be handed back to SFL during the first quarter of 2020. SFL says it has sold two of the vessels to a third party, while one has been sold for green recycling.

Solstad’s two remaining vessels on bareboat charter from SFL will stay on charter.

In its latest set of results, SFL included a non-cash impairment of $34.1m related to the five vessels.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

