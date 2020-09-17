Solstad CSV given early termination by Saipem

Solstad Offshore has received a notice of early termination from Saipem Portugal for the charter of 2016-built construction support vessel Normand Maximus .

The original charter, which commenced in 2016 upon delivery of the vessel, was for eight years although the contract included early termination provisions.

The early termination will see the charter end after just four years, leaving Solstad with a loss of back-log of around $200m, although the company will receive a termination fee of around $45m.