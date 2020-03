Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore awarded new AHTS contract in Malaysia March 10th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with a major Malaysian operator for 2006-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Far Stream .

The vessel will support a drilling program of six wells starting during March 2020. Estimated duration is 285 days.

The client also has options to extend the contract for a further 60 days.

Far Stream has been laid up the last few months.