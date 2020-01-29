Solstad Offshore awarded PSV contract in New Zealand

January 29th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with OMV Taranaki for the provision of a platform supply vessel to support the upcoming Crestal drilling campaign at the Maui A Platform offshore New Zealand.

The company will utilise 2-14-built PSV Normand Tortuga, which will commence the contract in by mid-March for a firm period of 250 days. The contract also includes and additional 11 months of options.

Keith Soutar, MD for Asia Pacific at Solstad Offshore, commented: “We are delighted to receive this contract award from OMV. The New Zealand marketplace has been a key strategic target of ours and, further to the recent CSV Normand Baltic contract award, this additional contract will now result in two vessels being in region commencing Q1 /Q2 2020.”

The vessel is currently positioned at the Selat Pau anchorage in Singapore.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

