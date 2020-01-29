Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore awarded PSV contract in New Zealand January 29th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with OMV Taranaki for the provision of a platform supply vessel to support the upcoming Crestal drilling campaign at the Maui A Platform offshore New Zealand.

The company will utilise 2-14-built PSV Normand Tortuga , which will commence the contract in by mid-March for a firm period of 250 days. The contract also includes and additional 11 months of options.

Keith Soutar, MD for Asia Pacific at Solstad Offshore, commented: “We are delighted to receive this contract award from OMV. The New Zealand marketplace has been a key strategic target of ours and, further to the recent CSV Normand Baltic contract award, this additional contract will now result in two vessels being in region commencing Q1 /Q2 2020.”

The vessel is currently positioned at the Selat Pau anchorage in Singapore.