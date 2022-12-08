EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore scores long-term Equinor charters for PSV pair in UK

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 8, 2022
Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has fixed two large platform supply vessels to Equinor UK for five years.

The 2011-built Normand Naley and the 2013-built Sea Frost will start their contracts in January 2023 and both charters include options for further extensions. Financial details have not been disclosed.

The 4,400 dwt Sea Frost has been working for Equinor since 2017. As part of the new deal, the vessel will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system and shore power, while the 5,500 dwt Normand Naley already sports these systems on board.

The latest contracts will see Solstad operate three battery-hybrid and shore power-fitted PSVs in the UK sector on a long-term basis, which is about 15% of its UK fleet.

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

