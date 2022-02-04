Solstad Offshore scores several CSV contracts

Solstad Offshore has been awarded multiple contracts involving several of its subsea construction support vessels (CSVs).

The contracts have a combined firm utilisation of 640 days, with additional options thereafter, on projects in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa.

The combined value is around NOK400m ($45.9m), including additional services, which will be executed in 2022 by the CSVs Normand Maximus, Normand Frontier, Normand Pioneer and Normand Navigator.

“The market for subsea construction vessels continues to improve with strong demand from both renewable energy and oil & gas activity,” the company said in Oslo Exchange filing on Friday.