Solstad Offshore seals CSV extension with Global Marine Group

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 15, 2022
Norway’s Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension from Global Marine Group (GMG) for the 2001-built construction support vessel Normand Cutter.

The contract is for a period of three years until May 2026. The vessel will, as with the previous charters, be used to support Global Marine’s cable installation, repair, and trenching operations.

GMG has further options available, which could extend the contract for up to 200 days. Commercial terms and conditions have not been disclosed.

