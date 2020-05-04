Spain facilitates crew changes

May 4th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

Spain has recognised seafarers as key workers thus facilitating crew change in the country, the European nation hardest hit by coronavirus so far.

Seafarers will need to show the correct documentation including an employment contract to board or leave ship.

New data compiled by the International Chamber of Shipping and the International Maritime Employers’ Council  has found that 150,000 seafarers will need crew change by May 15. This number is up by 50% from 100,000 when ICS first highlighted the problem with national governments and the G20.

Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization, said last month that seafarers have been on the “front line’’ of the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lim has written to all IMO member states, urging them to recognise all seafarers as key workers, remove any barriers to their documentation and lift national travel restrictions so that they can get home on conclusion of their contracts, and rejoin their families.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

