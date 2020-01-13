Home Sector Tankers Spetalen teams with Ofer and Economou for VLCC newbuild January 13th, 2020 Hans Thaulow Europe, Tankers

Norwegian financial wizard and billionaire Øystein Stray Spetalen is entering the hot VLCC business, teaming up with two of the world’s most famous shipowners to grab a Korean resale.

The founder of Standard Drilling has formed an evenly split joint venture with Idan Ofer and George Economou and bought the 300,000 dwt Kiwi , a ship that is just being finished at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The scrubber-fitted ship was originally ordered by Hartree Partners in May 2018 for $83.5m and has now been bought for $105m and will be renamed Lady.

Spetalen, 57, has a huge range of investments across many industries including sitting on the board of Saga Tankers. He is also a significant shareholder in Okeanis Eco Tankers and Hunter Group.