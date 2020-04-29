Splash Extra: Chinese ship leasing feels the heat

The precarious state of many Chinese ship leasing houses – and their heavy exposure to the troubled aviation sector – is the front page story in the April issue of Splash Extra. The vital source of funding for world shipping is looking at cutting back its commitments in the shipping sector, something that leading financiers warn could usher in a significant reset for asset values.

Elsewhere in the 15-page monthly title Splash Extra correspondents identify the current state of the dry bulk, tanker and container markets while the main feature this issue debates what the realistic economic shelf life of ships will be going forward.

There’s also our popular Analyst Abstract pages featuring the best data and views from the world’s shipping analysts, which this issue features top comment from Alphabulk, Alphaliner, Braemar ACM, Breakwave Advisors, Clarksons, Cleaves, Deutsche Bank, Gibson, Lorentzen & Stemoco, Mysteel and Sea-Intelligence among others.

Joachim von der Heydt this month celebrates 60 years in the shipping business with Splash Extra charting the career of the Bengal Tiger Line founder in a candid interview.

