Splash Extra: How CO2 could be gold for shipping

Could carbon dioxide be one of the next big commodities shipped across the seas? Enormous sums are being spent into research and development to make carbon capture and storage (CCS) a reality for shipping, not just onboard but also taking pollution from the land for burial deep down under the ocean floor.

The November issue of Splash Extra takes an in-depth look at this nascent technology with interviews from many of the pioneers in the sector including K Line, Stena Bulk and Henrik Madsen, the former head of DNV GL, who is now chairman of the decarbonICE project, developed with the Denmark-based Maritime Development Center and a host of top shipping names. CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward

“CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward,” Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, told Splash Extra, while a number of experts discuss the design hurdles that need to be overcome to make this commodity a mainstream shipping segment.

