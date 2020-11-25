Splash Extra: How CO2 could be gold for shipping
Could carbon dioxide be one of the next big commodities shipped across the seas? Enormous sums are being spent into research and development to make carbon capture and storage (CCS) a reality for shipping, not just onboard but also taking pollution from the land for burial deep down under the ocean floor.
The November issue of Splash Extra takes an in-depth look at this nascent technology with interviews from many of the pioneers in the sector including K Line, Stena Bulk and Henrik Madsen, the former head of DNV GL, who is now chairman of the decarbonICE project, developed with the Denmark-based Maritime Development Center and a host of top shipping names.
CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward
“CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward,” Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, told Splash Extra, while a number of experts discuss the design hurdles that need to be overcome to make this commodity a mainstream shipping segment.
Elsewhere in the subscription title, priced for as little as $200 a year, there is a look at the annual newbuild delivery slippage rate – ships that are meant to deliver this year but get shunted over to next year – with some surprising findings gathered from an exclusive Splash Extra survey.
The monthly title features regular market commentary, the best of November’s analyst commentary as well as a review of the key news from what has been a busy 25 days in shipping.
