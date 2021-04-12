AsiaEuropeTankers

Sri Lanka files $17.38m claim against Greek owner of New Diamond VLCC

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 12, 2021
0 787 Less than a minute
Indian Coast Guard

Sri Lanka on Friday filed a claim for $17.38m with the Greek owner of a VLCC that caught fire and left a bunker spill stretching 40 km off the South Asian island last September.

The New Diamond vessel, owned by Adam Polemis’s New Shipping, was travelling from Kuwait to India with 270,000 tonnes of crude oil onboard last September when a fire broke out as it passed Sri Lanka’s east coast.

The tanker’s master was fined $65,000 for causing the spill and failing to inform local officials of the environmental damage left behind while the shipowner last year paid $2.38m to help pay for the massive salvage operation.

The blaze started after an engine room boiler exploded, killing one crewmember.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 12, 2021
0 787 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button