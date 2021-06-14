AsiaContainersEnvironmentFinance and Insurance

Sri Lanka lodges $40m claim against X-Press Feeders

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 14, 2021
0 260 Less than a minute
Sri Lanka Air Force

Sri Lankan authorities said over the weekend they will seek $40m in damages from the operator of the X-Press Pearl, a ship that caught fire last month and sank off the island’s west coast, creating one of the country’s worst ever ecological disasters.

Ports and shipping minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said an interim claim had been lodged with X-Press Feeders.

“In addition to this, we will also seek reimbursement of the cost of putting out the fire,” Abeygunawardena said, adding that the full damage to the environment was still being assessed.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 14, 2021
0 260 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button