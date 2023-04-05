SSE Renewables teams with Singapore’s Equis for Oz offshore wind bid

UK-based SSE Renewables and Singapore’s Equis Development have formed a 50/50 consortium to bid for a feasibility license to expedite the development, construction, ongoing operations and ownership of an offshore wind farm project in Australia’s first offshore wind zone of Gippsland, near the State of Victoria.

The partners have identified the target areas in which they intend to apply for a feasibility licence and are working together on the required due diligence work ahead of a bid submission in April this year.

If successful, SSE Renewables would be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the offshore wind project. Equis would be in charge of the development of the offshore wind project, including the power network connection, development approval and environmental requirements, community and stakeholder engagement, offtake and government licensing and financing requirements.

The State of Victoria is targeting at least 2 GW of offshore generation capacity by 2032, 4 GW by 2035 and 9 GW by 2040.