EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to explore offshore wind opportunities in Norway

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 27, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Aker Solutions

Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer, has entered into an agreement with  Aker Offshore Wind to jointly  explore  offshore wind opportunities in Norway.

The companies will combine their skill and expertise to work together to explore the possibility to develop, operate and deliver power from commercial scale offshore wind facilities in Norway. 

The cooperation will explore the opportunity for bottom-fixed offshore wind at Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2), for which the companies will establish an 50/50 joint venture for the preparation and submission of an acreage application and further development activities.

“Statkraft has been making clean energy possible for over a century. A partnership that couples Europe’s largest renewable energy producer with Aker’s 180-year track record and industrial expertise, especially on the NCS, has the potential to redefine Norway as an energy nation. Norway’s leading offshore industry, including a strong supplier industry, means we already have the building blocks and capabilities in place to be at the forefront of the energy transition. We look forward to working with Statkraft to develop the offshore wind industry further, reducing emissions and creating new jobs for the future,”  said Øyvind Eriksen, president and CEO of Aker.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 27, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button