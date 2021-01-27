Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to explore offshore wind opportunities in Norway

Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer, has entered into an agreement with Aker Offshore Wind to jointly explore offshore wind opportunities in Norway.

The companies will combine their skill and expertise to work together to explore the possibility to develop, operate and deliver power from commercial scale offshore wind facilities in Norway.

The cooperation will explore the opportunity for bottom-fixed offshore wind at Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2), for which the companies will establish an 50/50 joint venture for the preparation and submission of an acreage application and further development activities.

“Statkraft has been making clean energy possible for over a century. A partnership that couples Europe’s largest renewable energy producer with Aker’s 180-year track record and industrial expertise, especially on the NCS, has the potential to redefine Norway as an energy nation. Norway’s leading offshore industry, including a strong supplier industry, means we already have the building blocks and capabilities in place to be at the forefront of the energy transition. We look forward to working with Statkraft to develop the offshore wind industry further, reducing emissions and creating new jobs for the future,” said Øyvind Eriksen, president and CEO of Aker.