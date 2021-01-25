Stena Drilling awarded new semi-sub contract by Petrofac

Stena Drilling has sealed a new contract with Petrofac for drilling operations using 2001-built semi-submersible rig Stena Don .

The contract is due to commence between in July, and is for the drilling of one firm well in the UK Continental Shelf with an undisclosed operator. Estimated duration is 76 days.

“Stena Drilling are delighted to secure work in the UKCS for Stena Don, and look forward to working with Petrofac to complete a safe and efficient campaign in 2021,” the company said on social media.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Stena Drilling’s fleet consists of four drillships and two semi-submersibles.