Stena Drilling bags drillship deal off Gabon

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 16, 2022
Stena Drilling, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Stena, has landed a contract with China’s offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC for a two-well campaign offshore Gabon.

The drilling programme will be undertaken using the 2012-built ice-class harsh environment drillship Stena Icemax.

The Aberdeen-based driller currently has the vessel working for Energean in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

The new contract is set to commence in the first quarter of 2023 and last for around 90 days. Dayrates have not been disclosed for this deal.

