Stena Drilling scores new drillship contract in Egypt

Stena Drilling, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Stena, has been awarded a new contract by Shell subsidiaries BG Delta Limited & BG International for a three-well project offshore Egypt.

The drilling campaign will be undertaken using the 2009-built sixth-generation dual-activity harsh environment drillship Stena Forth .

The operations are set to start most likely in May 2023 upon completion of existing contractual commitments. The rig recently hit gas for Chevron and Eni off Egypt in the Nargis Offshore Area concession, located in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Shell’s project will require managed pressure drilling (MPD) utilising the system owned and installed by the Aberdeen-based driller. Financial details have not been disclosed.