Stolt Tankers buys three chemical tankers

Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary Stolt Tankers is buying three 33,600 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in Japan. The ships are expected to be delivered into Stolt Tankers’ fleet between July and September 2022, the company announced without providing details of the ships’ names. No prices have been revealed either.

Commenting on the purchase, Stolt Tankers president, Lucas Vos, noted “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure competitively priced tonnage ahead of an expected cyclical upturn in the chemical tanker industry. The newly added ships will lower our fleet age profile and can trade in any of our deepsea lanes increasing flexibility across our fleet.”