EuropeTankers

Stolt Tankers buys three chemical tankers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2022
0 43 Less than a minute
Stolt Tankers

Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary Stolt Tankers is buying three 33,600 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in Japan. The ships are expected to be delivered into Stolt Tankers’ fleet between July and September 2022, the company announced without providing details of the ships’ names. No prices have been revealed either.

Commenting on the purchase, Stolt Tankers president, Lucas Vos, noted “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure competitively priced tonnage ahead of an expected cyclical upturn in the chemical tanker industry. The newly added ships will lower our fleet age profile and can trade in any of our deepsea lanes increasing flexibility across our fleet.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2022
0 43 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button