Stricken bulk carrier off Mauritius tipped to break up in the coming hours

With the cracks widening along the buckled hull of the giant Wakashio bulk carrier, locals are bracing for the 203,000 dwt to break up as early as today.

Salvors have managed to siphon off most of the remaining bunker fuel onboard, while clean-up operations remain in full swing across much of the south of the island.

More than 1,000 tonnes of bunker fuel have seeped from the bulk carrier, which grounded two weeks ago, in and around UNESCO protected reef sites.

The 300 m long ship is owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping and on charter to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). It is insured by Japan P&I Club.

Satellite data and analysis of the oil spill as of yesterday afternoon shows that the area directly impacted by the oil slick has expanded to almost ten times its original size since the vessel first started leaking heavy oil into the coastal waters six days ago. As of yesterday afternoon the oil slick had expanded to 27 sq km.