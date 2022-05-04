Study issued by US west coast ports employers association says automation creates work, a claim the ILWU refutes

A new study commissioned by the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents the shipping lines and terminal operators at US West Coast ports, says that automation at maritime terminals actually increases paid hours for employees, drawing criticism from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) a week ahead of labour negotiations between the parties.

The report, co-written by Michael Nacht, a professor of public policy at University of California at Berkeley, and Larry Henry, founder of ContainerTrac, indicates that paid hours at the automated terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have increased 31.5% since 2015, over double the rate of the other, non-automated terminals at the same ports.

The authors emphasise that this finding is “contrary to the ILWU’s concerns” that automation replaces jobs. “Higher cargo throughput,” they say, “will create port-related jobs and add employment throughout the supply chain. Conversely, failing to adapt threatens to drive cargo to other ports, with a cascading loss of jobs on the docks and throughout the regional economy.”

Frank Ponce De Leon, a representative of the ILWU, responded with a series of tweets. Acknowledging that the union had not yet seen the report, he said that, “based on the press release issued it’s apparent that the report is a self-serving document by one party to a labour contract, and even worse is an insult to all workers who have seen their jobs outsourced to machines.

“The bottom line is that automation has destroyed Longshore jobs. Container volume has increased at the automated terminals, but this has been at the expense of other terminals that have had an offsetting drop in container volume.”

Labour negotiations between the PMA and ILWU will begin on May 12, with their contract ending on July 1. Automation is expected to be a key issue in the discussions.