Subsea 7 awarded Seagreen offshore wind farm contract

June 4th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by SSE Renewables for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations and inter array cables at the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project, offshore Scotland.

Renewables subsidiary Seaway 7 will manage the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 114 wind turbine generator foundations and associated inter array cables.

Steph McNeill, executive VP – Renewables at Seaway 7, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our successful collaborative relationship with SSE Renewables as we help construct Seagreen. We have been active in the UK Renewables sector for over a decade and are very pleased to continue to support the ongoing energy transition in the UK. The Seagreen project will be managed from our Seaway 7 office in Aberdeen, bringing our offshore wind expertise to the largest offshore wind project in Scotland.”

Subsea 7 defined the contract as major, which puts its value at over $750m.

