Subsea 7 secures work on Shell’s field off Noway

Subsea 7 has landed a contract worth between $50m and $150m from Schlumberger’s subsea technologies, production and processing systems division OneSubsea for a project at the Ormen Lange field operated by Shell in the Norwegian Sea.

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the subsea flowline system as well as the installation of OneSubsea’s multiphase compression system. The award follows the completion of the front-end engineering design study announced in October 2019 and will be executed as a Subsea Integration Alliance project.

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Subsea 7 vice president Norway, said: “This award demonstrates the value Subsea Integration Alliance brings by combining the technologies and capabilities of OneSubsea and Subsea 7 into a seamless integrated offering, resulting in the delivery of optimised solutions with reduced execution and interface risk.”

Ormen Lange is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea, 120 km west-northwest of the Nyhamna processing plant. The field was discovered in 1997, and the plan for development and operation was approved in 2004. Natural gas from the Ormen Lange project meets around 20% of the UK’s gas needs. Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea.