Suez Canal transit tolls to rise 6%

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 5, 2021
The Suez Canal Authority will raise its tolls next year by 6% for all ships bar cruiseships and LNG carriers. The new fees come into effect from February.

Egypt is widening and deepening the southern part of the Suez Canal where the Ever Given containership ran aground blocking the waterway for six days in March.

The engineering works include a 10 km long extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015, bringing the double-lane stretch of the canal to 82 km.

