Sungas Holding to offload stake in Avance Gas

June 18th, 2020 Europe, Gas 0 comments

Norwegian VLGC player Avance Gas has announced that shareholder Sungas Holding has engaged Arctic Securities to explore the sale of the entire 4.65% of share capital in the company.

The transaction is to be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and following the sale Sungas will not hold any shares in Avance Gas. John Fredriksen’s Hemen Holdings is currently the company’s biggest shareholder with 23.7%.

Avance Gas owns a fleet of 14 VLGCs, and the LPG shipping market has taken a hit since the beginning of this year with freight rates falling substantially due to trade disruptions caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

