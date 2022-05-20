Swedish offshore wind farm presses ahead

Swedish energy player Vattenfall has been granted a construction permit for an offshore wind farm at Swedish Kriegers Flak in the south of the Baltic Sea.

Vattenfall applied for 40 to 50 wind turbines with a total capacity of around 640 MW, which the company said would be sufficient to charge one million electric cars per year or to meet the annual needs of just over a half a million households.

“If Sweden is to be able to meet customers’ future electricity needs, it is absolutely necessary to expand fossil free electricity production. Kriegers Flak would be a very valuable addition of electricity production in southern Sweden”, asserted Anna Borg, president and CEO of Vattenfall.

Vattenfall is planning for a possible investment decision in 2025, however, the major challenges of securing necessary permits as well as the electricity grid connection on land, are prerequisites for completing the wind farm. If everything goes according to plan, the wind farm could be commissioned around 2028.

On the Danish side of Kriegers Flak, Vattenfall has already commissioned Denmark’s largest wind farm, while on the German side there has been a wind farm in operation since 2015.