Synergy seals Oldendorff Carriers shipmanagement deal

Synergy Marine, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Synergy Group, has signed an agreement to manage part of the bulk carrier fleet owned by Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers.

The contract with Synergy Group commences with the full technical management of 17 Oldendorff bulk carriers, comprising nine post-panamax vessels and eight baby capes. The deal includes the deployment of Synergy’s digital shipping platform, which ensures the real-time deployment of data.

“Synergy is renowned as a quality manager with a great safety and operations record. As we look ahead to the challenges facing shipping including decarbonisation and how to best implement the latest technology as shipping digitalises, we know Synergy will also be a fantastic technical thought partner,” said Dexter Jeremiah, managing director operations of Oldendorff Carriers.

“Oldendorff Carriers is one of the great names of global shipping and we are honoured to be entrusted with the management of part of their fleet, stated Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Group.

Synergy now manages a diversified fleet of over 500 vessels. The group has a network of 25 offices in 13 countries and employs more than 18,000 seafarers. In September, Synergy took over the entire technical management business of Maersk Tankers.