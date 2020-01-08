Home Sector Offshore Tasik Subsea hails Fugro arbitration award as a ‘victory for the little guy’ January 8th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Europe, Offshore

John Giddens, the CEO of Tasik Toba Subsea, has described the $26.8m arbitration award from Fugro as a ‘victory for the little guy’ and further demanded that Fugro publicly apologies for statements made regarding the case.

As reported by Splash yesterday, an arbitration tribunal ruled that Fugro should not have terminated a six-year charter for diving support vessel Southern Star .

Tasik has followed up yesterday’s release by Fugro by writing to Fugro CEO Mark Heine demanding an apology and retraction of what it says were defamatory statements made regarding the the vessel. Fugro cited technical failures and design flaws as the reason for cancellation.

“This is a victory for the little guy who proved they wouldn’t be pushed around by the industry giant. We won’t be bullied by anyone and are delighted that the Southern Star is on hire, continuing day after day to do exactly what it was built to do, perform as an outstanding DP3 diving support vessel,” Giddens stated.

Revealing that the company still has further claims against Fugro, Giddens said: “The press release from Fugro correctly stated that Tasik has been awarded USD26.8 million but it failed to mention that we have significant deferred claims against the Dutch company’s Singapore-based subsidiary, which dwarf the counterclaims to which Fugro has referred. These claims are expected to be heard later this year and we’re demanding that Fugro issue balanced and accurate press releases (if any) in connection with our vessel in future.

“It’s our considered opinion that Fugro’s briefings have flaunted its obligation of confidentiality in respect of the arbitration. There’s a lot we could and would like to say but we will continue to respect the confidentiality rule.”