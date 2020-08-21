TechnipFMC awarded Mero 2 contract by Petrobras

Offshore engineering specialist TechnipFMC has been awarded a a subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Petrobas for the pre-salt Mero field, in the Santos Basin.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production. It also includes the installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, and the towing and hook up of the FPSO.

The offshore campaign will start in 2020, and TechnipFMC will leverage synergies with the Mero 1 project Subsea EPCI.

Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded another EPCI contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and TechnipFMC. By executing and delivering this new flagship project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil.”

TechnipFMC says the contract is valued in the range of $500m to $1bn.