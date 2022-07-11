TechnipFMC awarded Neptune Energy contract in Norway

TechnipFMC has been awarded a new contract by Neptune Energy for the performance of technical services in Norway, building on an existing contract that has been optimised to meet Neptune’s future requirements.

Under the new contract, with a potential length of more than five years, TechnipFMC will continue to provide a wide range of engineering, studies and technical services to Neptune Energy, including installation work and operational support for Neptune’s development projects and producing fields.

Neptune Energy’s director of projects and engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The extended contract will build on the experiences from recent years’ close collaboration between Neptune and TechnipFMC, above all their contribution to the successful development of the Neptune operated Fenja, Duva and Gjøa P1 fields.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Gjøa platform in the North Sea, which currently acts as a hub for three subsea fields – Gjøa, Vega and Duva. A fourth field, Wintershall Dea’s operated Nova, will be tied back for production later this summer. Neptune Energy also operates the Fenja development project in the Norwegian Sea.