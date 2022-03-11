TechnipFMC scores FEED contract in Norway

Offshore engineering giant TechnipFMC has signed a deal with OMV Norge for the subsea production system (SPS & SURF) front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Iris Hades field in the Norwegian Sea.

The contract is worth around NOK30m ($3.4m) and includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI).

“This contract award is an important milestone for the project. Our objective is to submit the plan for development and operation to the authorities at the end of 2022”, said Knut Mauseth, general manager for OMV in Norway.

The Iris Hades field is located close to the Morvin field. The development concept for the gas/condensate discovery is a four-slots subsea template with three producing wells tied back to the Equinor-operated Åsgard B platform. OMV is the operator with 30% working interest. The partners are Equinor 40%, DNO Norge 20% and Spirit Energy 10%.