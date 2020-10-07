Ten days on and CMA CGM is still struggling to get all its systems back online

In the 10th day since CMA CGM was hit by ransomware the company has yet to get its eBusiness functions back online and is now resorting to Twitter to engage with clients.

The ecommerce websites for CMA CGM, APL, ANL and CNC remain unavailable. In their place, the French liner has installed an online booking link for existing eCommerce accounts, which will be directly processed in the group’s system and confirmed by email by a local agency. This alternative service is available for dry containers and port-to-port.

CMA CGM is also directing clients to a manual booking form as well as INTTRA’s platform to book shipments.

With updates in short supply and clients increasingly irritated at the lack of communication on the IT outage, CMA CGM has taken to answering customer questions via direct messages over Twitter in the last 24 hours.

The attack on CMA CGM means that all four of the world’s largest carriers have been subjected to cyber attacks over the last three years.