TGS and CGG to expand coverage in Brazil’s Foz do Amazonas basin

Seismic data providers TGS and CGG have announced the second phase of the Foz do Amazonas 3D multi-client survey, located in the offshore Brazil equatorial margin.

The survey, supported by industry funding, covers 11,425 sq km that will broaden the region’s 3D coverage and deliver additional data for the exploration efforts in the basin.

Early-out pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) products are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, with final products available from Q3 2024.

“This project further strengthens our data library position in the equatorial margin and will be instrumental in enabling exploration companies to have a robust subsurface understanding in advance of future Permanent Offer rounds,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.