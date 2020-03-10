Home Sector Offshore TGS and Fairfield secures seismic project in the Delaware Basin March 10th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

TGS and Fairfield Geotechnologies have entered into an agreement to acquire a new multi-client survey within the Area of Mutual Interest (AMI) established between the two companies in June 2018.

The companies have commenced operations on The Channel 3D survey in Lea County, New Mexico. Permitting is underway for an initial outline of 440 sq km, with acquisition set to begin in the second quarter. The project is supported by industry funding.

“This high-resolution 3D survey extends TGS and Fairfield Geotechnologies’ footprint in a key area of the Permian Basin,” TGS said in a release.