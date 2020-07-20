Titan LNG secures EU funding for bio-LNG project

Titan LNG, a Dutch supplier of LNG to the marine and industrial markets, has secured funding EUR11m ($12.6m) funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for its bio-LNG project.

The company is working to develop and expand a Bio-LNG bunkering supply chain through its Bio2Bunker project, which includes the deployment of three bunker barges in Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, and Lübeck, and it will also construct a mothership, the Titan Hyperion, to resupply its bunker barges for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region.

Titan LNG believes that LNG-fueled ships are future proof, and the EU funding will provide support for overcoming the barriers to scaling up LNG as a fuel.

“Our customers in the shipping sector are facing a choice for the future: run on MGO, HFO with scrubbers, or go for (bio)LNG, the only proven alternative fuel that is scalable right now,” the company said.