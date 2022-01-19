Tonga eruption sparks tanker spill in far-off Peru

A suezmax oil tanker discharging crude on Saturday in Ventanilla, north of Lima, spilled oil into the ocean when high waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga, east of Australia, reached Peru’s shores about 6,800 miles away.

D’Amico Fratelli’s Mare Doricum was carrying close to 1m barrels of crude oil; it is unclear how much of that oil was spilled.

According to a government statement, the spill has been contained and cleaning is underway.

The Peruvian Navy is being criticized for not issuing a tsunami alert after the eruption.